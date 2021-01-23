The Yakima Health District reported 135 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 24,886 since mid-March, with deaths at 338.
34 people were hospitalized Saturday, with four people intubated.
As of Saturday, 19,488 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 1,051.4 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 30 through Jan. 12.
Yakima County, which is part of the south-central region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. The state updates reopening metrics on Friday.
Vaccine update
The state Department of Health reported Jan. 20 that 9,318 vaccine doses have been given in Yakima County.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (https://form.findyourphasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
Mass vaccination sites are planned the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.
The state’s allocation for next week will be divided between the new sites, pharmacies and local clinics. There’s no mass vaccination clinic in Yakima at the moment, but planning is underway. As more vaccine is available, people in Yakima County will be able to get it from a variety of places, similar to COVID-19 testing.