The Yakima Health District reported 96 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 26,402 since mid-March, with deaths at 353. Saturday’s new case number includes seven older cases that were not previously accounted for, according to the Yakima Health District.
Twenty-five people were hospitalized Saturday, with four people intubated.
As of Saturday, 22,625 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 622.4 cases per 100,000 people from January 13-26.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state Department of Health reported on Feb. 3 that 21,474 vaccine doses have been given in Yakima County.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.