The Yakima Health District reported 22 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.
The county has had 30,775 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 422 deaths since the pandemic started.
Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday, with no one intubated.
As of Wednesday, 29,059 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
Yakima County had 175 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 21 to May 4, meeting state metrics to stay in Phase 3. That’s below the state average of 245 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.