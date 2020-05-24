Yakima County is seeing a rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, with 107 new cases and three more deaths confirmed Sunday, according to the Yakima Health District.
That brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,965, up from 2,858 Saturday. Over the last seven days, the number has grown by 533.
Deaths related to the pandemic now stand at 84.
The numbers not only continue to shed light on the toll the virus is taking on loved ones here, but also reaffirms the county isn’t ready for the next phase in reopening its economy.
Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health are only allowing counties with fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period to move into the second phase, which allows businesses such as restaurants to open under certain restrictions involving social distancing.
Yakima County has averaged more than 70 new cases a day for the past two weeks. That’s about 28 new infections per 100,000 residents.
Sunday’s case increase alone represents more than 42 new infections per 100,000 residents.
The total case count doesn’t represent the number of people currently infected. The health district began counting cases in mid-March, and 987 people since have recovered.
Relief money
Yakima Neighborhood Health will be receiving $50,000 in relief funds from Direct Relief, a medical aid organization, according to a Neighborhood Health news release.
Neighborhood Health was among 518 federally qualified health centers to receive a share of $25 million in COVID-19 Fund for Community Health offered by Direct Relief and the National Association of Community Health Centers.
“Direct Relief is doing everything possible to bolster the work and support the staffs at the safety-net health facilities on which so many patients and their families rely for excellent care and trust for advice in this public health emergency,” Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe said in a news release.
