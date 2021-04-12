The Yakima Health District reported 94 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and Monday, with one new death.
The case count was 51 Sunday and 43 Monday.
The county’s total is 29,629 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with deaths at 395.
Twenty people were hospitalized Monday, with four intubated.
As of Monday, 27,789 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Yakima County had 213.7 new cases per 100,000 population from March 17-30.
Vaccine update
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they:
- Are 60 and older or 50 and older in a multigenerational household
- Work in health care, emergency response, long-term care, K-12 education, child care, agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, restaurants, food service, construction, manufacturing or corrections
- Have two or more underlying health conditions, are pregnant, or have a disability that puts them at high risk
- Live or work in a group home, detention center, homeless shelter or other congregate setting
Starting Thursday, all Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
In Yakima County, most people are already eligible and should make their appointment for their vaccine as soon as possible, the health district said in a news release Friday.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.