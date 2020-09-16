Yakima County crossed the 12,000 mark Wednesday as the Yakima Health District announced 32 new COVID-19 cases.
The new cases bring the total to 12,014 since the district began counting in March. Deaths from the disease remained at 231 countywide. The district hasn't reported a new death since Friday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 14 countywide, from two from Tuesday. Intubations were also down; there were three on Tuesday but none Wednesday.
An additional 43 people are now considered to have recovered, bringing that total to 11,058.