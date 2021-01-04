Yakima Health District reported 333 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and Monday, along with five additional deaths.
There were 163 cases reported Sunday and 170 Monday, bringing the total number reported since mid-March to 21,744, according to the health district.
The number of deaths in the county rose to 309. Deaths are not reported by the health district on holidays or weekends, making Monday’s count the first death-count update since Thursday.
Sixty-three people were hospitalized Monday, an decrease of five from the Saturday report. The number of people intubated remained at three.
Health officials reported that 15,925 people have recovered, meaning they are neither hospitalized nor dead 28 days after testing positive.
Yakima County’s rate of new cases from Dec. 8 to 21 was 912.7 per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.