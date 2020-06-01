COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases increased in Yakima County over the weekend.
The number of cases stood at 3,891 as of Monday night, an increase of 276 since Saturday night’s update, according to the Yakima Health District.
Saturday's updates were affected by power and internet outages. Friday night’s case count was 3,502, with 89 deaths.
The number of deaths Monday was at 90. The health district has been tabulating numbers since mid-March. A total of 1,283 people have recovered from the disease.
Fifty people are hospitalized and 12 are intubated, the health district said.
The health district updated race and ethnicity information Monday. Hispanic or Latino residents make up 67% of confirmed cases and 49% of the county’s population. White residents make up 26% of cases and 42% of the population. American Indian and Alaska Native residents were 3.8% of the cases and 6.5% of the county’s population.
The data covers 2,543 local cases and includes only those people who reported their race/ethnicity.
Information from the state Department of Health showed 24% of Yakima County residents have tested positive, compared to 6% positive statewide.
Free mobile testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be offered Tuesday at Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road, and at East Valley Elementary School, 1951 Beaudry Road in Yakima. Call 211 to make an appointment.
More testing is planned Friday at Perry Technical Institute and Toppenish Middle School.