Yakima County had 1,440 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening, including one new death, according to the Yakima Health District.
A total of 49 people have died of the virus in the county, with 47 confirmed to have had underlying health conditions.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized with the respiratory virus as of Monday. A total of 347 individuals have recovered among the total confirmed cases.
The number of cases went up by 29 overnight, from 1,411 confirmed cases and 48 deaths as of Sunday evening.
To control the spread of the virus, contact tracing of each confirmed case in Yakima County is being carried out at the state level, said Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo.
These efforts include interviewing people infected with COVID-19 to find out how and when they may have become infected, as well as learning who they have come into contact with so individuals can be quarantined. Health recommendations are also provided to individuals when they are initially tested.
The contact tracing information is then archived in the Washington Disease Reporting System, which makes it accessible to the Yakima Health District, Bravo said. Since the work is being done at the state level, Bravo said no local staff are dedicated to contact tracing.
“The only exception to that is if we see clusters such as the ones at long-term care facilities, temporary worker housing or a cluster at a place of employment,” she said. “Once we identify a cluster locally, we do have staff dedicated to following up accordingly for additional testing efforts and education.”
Bravo said each person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is usually contacted within three days of the lab results being confirmed — a lag the health district would “like to eliminate as we improve the contract tracing capacity at the state level on our behalf.”
The state is training 1,500 additional volunteers and National Guardsmen to assist in contact tracing. These individuals will be deployed to the 35 local health districts in the state to help with contact tracing, as well as working at a central state level to support local health districts as needed, state Secretary of Health John Weisman said late last month.
Gov. Jay Inslee has said that Yakima County would be among communities to be prioritized in this effort, due to its high infection rate.
As of Saturday, Yakima County had tested 2.6% of the local population, compared to 2.9% statewide and 2.8% in King County, DOH data shows. Among those tested, 19.8% were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County, compared to 7.2% statewide.
The county has the highest infection rate of COVID-19 cases on the West Coast, which is attributed to aggressive testing, outbreaks in nursing homes and the large proportion of essential workers in the county.
Countywide, 63% of jobs are in essential industries like agriculture, health care and wholesale trade, according to job figures from the first quarter of 2018 provided by the Yakima County Development Association. This compares to 54% statewide.