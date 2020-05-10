Yakima County had 1,919 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 92 since Saturday, according to the Yakima Health District.
The district also reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total to 62. Of those, at least 57 victims were confirmed to have underlying health conditions.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized as of Sunday.
Cases have been counted in Yakima County since mid-March, and a total of 438 people have recovered from the disease, according to the health district.
In Kittitas County, where the caseload had previously remained low, 34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday.
The increase comes from an outbreak at Twin City Foods, a frozen vegetable plant in Ellensburg. On Friday, the county reported a confirmed case related to the plant, which marked the first new case since mid-April and brought the county’s tally to 16. The other 15 patients had already recovered from the virus.
In response to the new case, the county’s incident management team implemented the mass testing Friday. The results brought the confirmed COVID-19 count in Kittitas County to 40.
“The additional positive cases mean that over 20% of Twin City Foods employees are positive for COVID-19,” the county said in a Sunday news release.
The company will be closed for an additional 10 days and will work closely with the incident management team, it said. Those who tested positive will be isolated at home, while employees who were not tested cannot return to work until completing a 14-day quarantine, according to the statement.
The outbreak comes after Kittitas County applied to enter Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan due to the previously small positive caseload. The application remains on hold, the statement said, and more information is expected Monday regarding its status.