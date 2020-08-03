The downward trend in new COVID-19 cases in Yakima County continued Monday.
The Yakima Health District reported 42 new cases Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases since mid-March to 10,586. New cases in Yakima County have been under 100 for nine consecutive days, an improvement from earlier this summer.
A statewide situation report on Friday said new daily cases in Yakima County have been decreasing since June 8, and Yakima County had reached 45% progress to zero. Progress toward zero is defined as the percentage decline from a previously recorded peak level. A place has 100% progress to zero if there are zero cases for at least one week.
The state would like to see under 25 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks as one of the criteria for reopening. For Yakima County, which has a population of about 250,000, that is about 63 or fewer new cases over two weeks.
Yakima County is currently in modified Phase 1 of the state's four step-reopening plan. Some new activity was allowed in July as the situation improved. The state currently has an indefinite pause in allowing counties to move forward on the reopening plan as cases have increased elsewhere.
Hospitalizations down
Hospitalizations also have declined in Yakima County, from the high 50s the fourth week of June, to the 20s over the past week. On Monday, there were 27 people currently hospitalized and four patients on ventilators.
The state's risk assessment dashboard also showed the hospitalization levels reached the state’s benchmark in Yakima County. The state wants the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients to be under 10%. As of late July, Yakima County was at 9.4% That is a notable contrast from late June when it was at nearly 20% and was the highest percentage statewide.
Yakima County has also not reported any new deaths since Thursday. Total deaths remain at 196.
As of Monday, 8,257 residents were deemed recovered. The status is given to residents who have not had a positive COVID-19 case in at least 28 days and are not hospitalized or dead.
Testing
The Yakima Health District said Monday that it would continue community-based testing through support from Medical Teams International, a volunteer-based organization.
Community-based testing will be done at the following sites:
• Mabton High School, 500 B St., Mabton; 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Zillah Middle School, 1301 Cutler Way, Zillah; 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview; 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 pm. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
• West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Testing also is available through hospitals and primary care providers. Those who do not have a provider should call 211.