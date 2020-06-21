Yakima County has close to 6,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, according to the latest numbers from the Yakima Health District.
Yakima County had 6,476 confirmed cases as of Sunday evening, an increase of 117 from a day earlier. There are 56 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Yakima County, with 11 on ventilators.
The county also reported six new deaths Sunday for a total of 124. Out of that number, 117 had other health issues.
However, the county also reported a sizable increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered, which is defined as anyone who has gone 28 or more days since a positive test and is not hospitalized or deceased. On Sunday, 2,997 patients were listed as recovered, an increase of more than 300 from a day earlier.
In comparison, the increase in recovered COVID-19 cases between June 13 and Saturday, a one-week period, was 475.
— Mai Hoang