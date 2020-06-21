200622-yh-news-testing-1.jpg
Buy Now

In this file photo from Tuesday, May 26, 2020, two medics with the Washington National Guard package a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag at a drive-up testing site in the parking lot of Toppenish Middle School in Toppenish, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County has close to 6,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, according to the latest numbers from the Yakima Health District.

Yakima County had 6,476 confirmed cases as of Sunday evening, an increase of 117 from a day earlier. There are 56 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Yakima County, with 11 on ventilators.

The county also reported six new deaths Sunday for a total of 124. Out of that number, 117 had other health issues.

However, the county also reported a sizable increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered, which is defined as anyone who has gone 28 or more days since a positive test and is not hospitalized or deceased. On Sunday, 2,997 patients were listed as recovered, an increase of more than 300 from a day earlier.

In comparison, the increase in recovered COVID-19 cases between June 13 and Saturday, a one-week period, was 475.

— Mai Hoang

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Mai Hoang at maihoang@yakimaherald.com or Twitter @maiphoang