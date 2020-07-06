Yakima County is approaching 8,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
The Yakima Health District reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county total to 7,935 cases.
An additional four people have died since the weekend, with the death toll at 150 people. Of those, 146 have had underlying health conditions.
Forty-three people remain hospitalized, with seven being intubated.
But the health district also reported Monday that 512 additional people have recovered, bringing that total to 4,798.
Meanwhile, Yakima has progressed in the “Safe Start” reopening plan — barely — and countywide efforts to increase masking and testing continue.
Masking
Yakima County moved to Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan Friday, allowing more business activity to resume. Outdoor restaurant dining, more retail sales and salons and barber shops can now operate with limits.
Starting Tuesday, businesses statewide cannot serve customers who aren’t wearing face coverings. That rule previously had just been in effect in Yakima County.
To ensure those who need masks can access them, Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District have been coordinating county-wide mask giveaways. The agencies have more than 100,000 cloth and disposable masks to distribute.
The next events where people can pick up masks will happen Thursday and Friday, July 9 and 10, in Union Gap and Toppenish:
- Thursday, July 9th (Union Gap): From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Valley Mall Parking, located at 2529 Main St, Union Gap, in the Sears parking lot on the corner of E. Valley Mall Blvd and 1st Street.
- Friday, July 10th (Toppenish): From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, located at 100 Spil-Yi Loop in Toppenish.
The agencies partnered with the local Civil Air Patrol, Yakama Nation, and the Yakima Rotary to help distribute the masks.
Testing
The number of available sites where people can get tested for COVID-19 will increase in July, with the National Guard helping out at two mobile testing sites daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Upcoming testing sites:
July 7:
- YAKIMA: Perry Technical Institute, 2011 W. Washington Ave.
- SUNNYSIDE: Washington Elementary School, 1101 S. 9th St.
July 8 and 9:
- MABTON: Mabton High School, 500 B St.
- YAKIMA: Roosevelt Elementary, 120 N. 16th Ave.
July 10 and 11:
- YAKIMA: Eisenhower High School, 611 S. 44th Ave.
- TOPPENISH: Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave.
Health officials recommend that anyone who has been within close contact of a COVID-19 confirmed case — meaning within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes — should be tested.
Anyone with symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell, also should be tested, health officials say.