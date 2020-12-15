The Yakima Health District reported 92 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as well as one more death.
Yakima County has recorded 17,664 COVID-19 infections and 277 deaths since mid-March.
Forty-eight people were hospitalized Tuesday, up one from Monday, with eight people intubated.
As of Tuesday, 13,535 people have recovered, the health district reported. Since the beginning of December, the county has reported 2,229 new cases for an average of about 149 per day.
Yakima County had 581 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 21 through Dec 4. The number is one criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.