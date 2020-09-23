County health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,166 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 233 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths was unchanged Wednesday.
Nine people were hospitalized. None were intubated.
As of Wednesday, 11,237 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 87.1 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 30 through Sept. 12. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.