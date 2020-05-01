First came the coronavirus. Then came a shortage of personal protective equipment, a temporary state-
mandated shut-down of elective surgeries, and social distancing requirements.
Many Yakima residents still needed access to their doctors. So something had to shift.
The answer for many clinics and providers in the Yakima Valley is telehealth: an option that allows a health care provider to meet with patients through phone calls or video chats.
The calls work largely like a regular visit. Providers initiate the call at a prearranged time, then run through a patient’s history of illness, use of medications, and symptoms.
Telehealth calls often are covered by insurance. And adding telephone calls as an option for those who can’t afford other technology has increased equity, said Neighborhood Health Chief Operating Officer Rhonda Hauff.
“We’re lucky in Washington state that we can include telephone visits as part of telehealth,” she said. “Over 90% of our patients have a telephone, so if they don’t have a computer or a smartphone we can connect to them over the phone.”
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced some elective procedures could resume at hospitals. His statement encouraged outpatient clinics to continue telehealth visits where possible.
Changing services
Yakima resident Barbara Walden has a surgery scheduled for May 12 in Seattle. In the meantime, she’s keeping connected to her doctors there and here in Yakima via telehealth calls.
Walden had never video-chatted with her providers before the pandemic. But she’s become a fan, especially since less in-person contact also means a reduced chance of catching or spreading the virus.
“The first call was kind of weird,” she said. “But it was nice not having to go in.”
Her experience mirrors that of thousands of people in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services had never tried telehealth options prior to the coronavirus pandemic, said Rhonda Hauff, Neighborhood Health’s chief operating officer. But within the first four weeks of the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the clinic had hosted more than 1,100 telehealth visits.
“We don’t want people to miss their regular check ups, so telemedicine is important to maintain quality patient care,” Hauff said. “But compared to an average of about 8,000 visits a month at normal times, you can see that telehealth has a way to go.”
Neighborhood Health’s telehealth visits can cover everything from behavioral health issues and most primary care chronic conditions, to routine care, preventative care, and maternity support. If needed, providers also offer “hybrid” visits, where most of the visit is by telehealth and then a limited physical exam can be done curbside at the clinic in the patient’s car.
Community Health of Central Washington started connecting patients with their medical and behavioral health providers using Zoom, a teleconferencing platform. Telephone visits are an option for patients who may not have or want the newer technologies.
Dr. Michael Schaffrinna, Community Health’s chief medical officer, said about 55% of the clinic’s routine medical visits now are completed via telehealth options, with some cases requiring an in-person component of a physical exam, lab testing, or taking vital signs.
Schaffrina said a majority of patients have responded well to the change.
“The combination of telehealth and a limited visit can, and has, reduced exposure times for our patients,” he said. “The majority are very accepting of this option.”
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic also has expanded services with telephone and video visits. Providers are now performing nearly 70% of all regular medical visits over the phone. Staff spread the word about telehealth on social media, radio, in news releases, and also when patients call for an appointment.
Community reaction
Walden connected via telehealth for a pre-operation appointment with a surgeon at the University of Washington on Tuesday, a call that saved her a trip over the mountains, she said.
She hopes telehealth options will continue even after the pandemic ends.
“I really liked it and would prefer to keep doing it even after this is over,” she said. “Especially when it’s just questions about prescriptions and things like that, it doesn’t make sense to go all the way in there and expose yourself to other people and illnesses.”
But there are those who miss the in-person interactions with their providers, including Yakima resident Becky O’Grady.
O’Grady has three providers. She’s enjoyed telehealth video visits with her social worker, though she misses the in-person meetings.
“I get to see my social worker’s face, and I am really comfortable with her, so I am fine with the FaceTime calls,” she said. “I really do miss meeting with her in person, but I am doing OK with the video calls and I am grateful during the pandemic to have that option.”
But O’Grady has found telehealth telephone calls with her other two providers, whom she declined to identify, lacking.
“On the telephone calls, I feel like I get the minimum amount of information needed. It’s nowhere near like sitting down with a doctor,” she said. “With the prescribers, I don’t feel like I’m getting the care I need. They seem to be in a hurry to get off the phone.”
O’Grady said she wished her other providers would offer a video chat option to help maintain a more personal connection with patients.
Open for service
Both Yakima Pediatrics and Central Washington Family Medicine Clinic, part of Community Health of Central Washington, are offering additional services in response to the coronavirus.
The pediatrics center is offering telehealth visits for conditions including rash, allergies, pink eye, constipation, cough and cold, anxiety, depression and behavioral health concerns. The center also offers carside evaluations by appointment for children showing symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory infections Monday through Friday. Interested parents can schedule an appointment by calling 509-575-0114.
Yakima Pediatrics is still open for in-person visits for well-child checks on those age 5 and younger or who are behind on their vaccines and to a limited degree for minor injuries and illnesses. The clinic is still accepting new patients.
The family medicine clinic also has “car clinics” available for those with respiratory infection or who show symptoms of the coronavirus. The clinic also offers curbside appointments to vaccinate children ages 2 and older. Those interested can call 509-452-4520 to schedule an appointment.
For both clinics, patients can connect with their health care providers through Community Health’s patient portal and can restock prescriptions through curbside pick up at the pharmacy on Lincoln Avenue.
Carlos Olivares, CEO of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, encouraged people to be considerate of their providers’ safety during their visits by following precautions recommended by health officials.
“It is vitally important that our communities hear this: Stay at home, don’t gather for parties or in groups, and do everything you can to follow the shelter-in-place orders,” he said. “Our providers are relying on you.”