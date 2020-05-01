If You Go

Can you afford telehealth?

Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is the leading organization in Central Washington for the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Navigators work daily to enroll people who have lost their insurance.

A special enrollment period goes on through early May. Neighborhood Health also helps with Apple Health and offers a sliding fee scale of payment to the uninsured based on income. Discounted balances are also available.

Anyone can call navigators for help, not just Neighborhood Health Patients, by contacting 509-853-2377.

The Yakima Farm Workers Clinic has patient benefits coordinators who can help people who have lost their jobs and their health care coverage due to the pandemic.

Individuals do not have to become patients at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to take advantage of the benefits.

“Through all that’s going on, we continue to keep our doors open for the health and safety of our communities,” said clinic CEO Carlos Olivares. “We urge anyone needing to see a medical provider to give us a call.”

Telehealth appointments through Community Health of Central Washington are often covered by insurance. Community Health also has a sliding scale discount available.