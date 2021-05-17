Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned around the Yakima Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. Appointments are not required at the following locations:
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Darigold, 400 Alexander Road in Sunnyside.
• 2-6 p.m., Lewis and Clark Middle School 1114 W. Pierce St. in Yakima.
• 3-6 p.m., Mabton School District, 306 N. Main St. in Mabton.
• 4-6 p.m., People for People, 304 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima.
Wednesday
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Valley College, West Nob Hill and 16th Avenue in Yakima.
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Grandview School District, 913 W. Second St. in Grandview.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wapato High School, 1202 S. Camas Ave. in Wapato.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday-Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First-dose and second-dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.