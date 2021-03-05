Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at the Yakima Convention Center for people who are eligible.
No registration is necessary for the first 400 eligible individuals between 8 a.m.-noon, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District.
The convention center is at 10 N. Eighth St. There will be a parking area for walk-ins, and a separate, designated area for individuals with previously scheduled appointments.
Those who are eligible are high-risk health care workers and first responders, people living or working in nursing homes, people who are 65 and older, those who are 50 and over in multi-generational households, preschool-grade 12 school teachers and staff, and licensed child care providers.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
Case update
The Yakima Health District reported 67 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 27,924 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 383.
Seven people were hospitalized Friday, with no one intubated.
As of Friday, 25,933 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 256 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 10-23.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.