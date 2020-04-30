The number of new employment claims by Yakima County residents increased from the previous week as more people became eligible for new or additional benefits through the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus response package.
Nearly 3,500 Yakima County residents filed new claims for the week ending April 25, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department released Thursday. That is a 55.2% increase from the previous week, the first week-over-week increase since the last week of March. It’s well above figures from the same week in 2019, when 260 residents filed new claims.
Claims have increased to record levels in the last several weeks as the state’s stay-at-home order forced businesses to close or scale back operations.
This latest increase reflects new claims for benefits under the CARES Act. Self-employed workers and independent contractors now qualify for benefits. An additional $600 weekly benefit has been added, along with the ability to receive benefits for up to 13 additional weeks for a total of up to 39 weeks.
New claims include those under review and do not reflect the number of claims that result in monetary compensation.
The region should see more workers return to work as the state starts loosening some restrictions. Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that construction and some elective surgeries can resume if safety guidelines are met. Golfing, hunting and fishing activity will be allowed starting Tuesday.