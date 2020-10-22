201021-yh-news-covidtestingoptions-1.jpg

Washington State University nursing students Olga Yarema, left, and Kiana Achi, center, collect a sample from a passenger at a drive-up COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the parking lot of Yakima County Emergency Services Department in Union Gap, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Health District officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with two new deaths.

The county has had 12,752 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 243 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. Of those who died, 225 were reported to have existing health conditions.

Eight people were hospitalized Thursday, with two intubated. A total of 11,897 people have recovered.

Yakima County had 75 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 28-Oct. 11. The state's goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.

Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.

