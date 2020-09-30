200924-yh-news-coronawherefromhere-2.jpg
Buy Now

FILE — Bianca Cruz, a public health technician with the Yakima Health District, holds a COVID-19 home test kit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Yakima Health District, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Yakima County health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with two new deaths.

The county has had 12,322 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 237 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.

Ten people were hospitalized, with none intubated. As of Friday, 11,412 people have recovered.

Yakima County had 82 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 5-18. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.

Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com and on Twitter: @luketscribe