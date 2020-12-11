Yakima County surpassed 17,000 total coronavirus cases Friday, with the Yakima Health District reporting 219 new COVID-19 infections.
The county has had 17,058 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district. The number of deaths was unchanged from Thursday.
Forty-five people were hospitalized Friday, down one from Thursday.
The county has had an average of 191 new cases per day over the past seven days. That average includes 247 new cases Tuesday, which reflected a backlog in test processing, and a total of 515 new cases Dec. 6-7.
Six people were intubated Friday. A total of 13,270 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 516 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 17-Nov. 30. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee extended sweeping restrictions through Jan. 4 in an effort to curb COVID’s spread throughout Washington.