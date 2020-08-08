The COVID-19 transmission rate is down in Eastern Washington, with “encouraging declines” in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties, according to the latest statewide situation report.
Yakima County had 78 new cases on Saturday, marking two weeks with daily cases under 100. That’s an improvement from earlier this summer, when daily case totals were frequently in the triple digits.
A total of 10,852 people have had COVID-19 in Yakima County since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District. An estimated 8,514 people have recovered.
Deaths remained at 204 on Saturday. A total of 22 people are hospitalized, with five intubated.
State report
The report from the state Department of Health on Friday said statewide data through July 22 show “very early signs of a possible deceleration in the growth of new cases overall.”
The best estimate for Western Washington was a reproductive, or transmission, number of 1.12, similar to 1.19 in the last report. In Eastern Washington the best estimate was 0.78, down from 1.08 in the last report. It is the first time the researchers’ estimate has been “confidently less than 1” for Eastern Washington.
The reproductive number is an estimate of how many people each person with COVID-19 will infect, and the goal is to have it be as close to zero as possible. Having a number above 1 means the COVID-19 burden will continue to grow, the report said.
The flattening of new cases appears to be the result of use of face coverings and social distancing, rather than people staying home, based on cellphone data, the report said. Cellphone mobility data in the state plateaued starting in June, it said.
County-level data show overall rises in the Puget Sound area, particularly Pierce County. In Eastern Washington, case rises in Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas counties were offset by encouraging declines in Yakima, Franklin and Benton counties, the report said.
Statewide, cases may be flattening or decreasing in the 0 to 39 age group. They are generally rising in the 40 to 69 and 70-plus age groups. Since COVID severity is linked with age, the researchers said the state should expect hospitalizations will continue to increase in those older age groups across the state.
“I’m very concerned to see these increases in older age groups, as we predicted. This was likely following the recent spike among younger people,” state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a statement. “We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.
“The good news is that wearing face coverings and keeping our distance is working.”
The report, which is released weekly, comes from the state DOH, the Institute for Disease Modeling in Bellevue, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the University of Washington and the Microsoft AI for Health program.