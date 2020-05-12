Workers at three Yakima Valley fruit packing houses are protesting to get several demands met, including hazard pay.
Allan Bros. workers are now on their sixth day of protests. Workers there are seeking additional hours, a $2 per hour hazard pay raise and assurances the facility is safe.
Allan Bros. officials said they had the Yakima Health District come evaluate their coronavirus safety measures Friday. Since workers walked out Friday, company managers at the Naches company have met with a small group of workers twice to hear concerns and communicate the company’s efforts.
Workers from Matson Fruit in Selah and Jack Frost Fruit in Yakima also are protesting. Workers there are demanding hazard pay and additional safety measures, such as increased availability of personal protective equipment.
“Everyone is scared to get infected,” said Rosa Leon, 28, who has worked for Matson Fruit for four years.
This story will be updated.