The Yakima Health District reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest number of daily cases this summer.
Yakima County hasn't seen a daily tally that low since April, with 19 new cases on April 26 and 13 new cases on April 27.
It's a positive sign after cases frequently reached the high 100s and low 200s in June and much of July. Health officials have credited increased use of facial coverings and social distancing as a factor in the turnaround, and have encouraged people to stay vigilant.
Yakima County has had 10,941 total cases since mid-March.
The county’s death toll remained at 205 people, with 22 hospitalized and five intubated. Of those who died, 190 had underlying health conditions.
The health district says 8,731 people have recovered.