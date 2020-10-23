Yakima Health District officials reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with one new death.
The county has had 12,790 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 244 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. Of those who died, 226 were reported to have existing health conditions.
Eight people were hospitalized Friday, with three intubated. A total of 11,930 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 75 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 29-Oct. 12, well below the statewide rate of 105. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
A new COVID-19 community testing site will open Tuesday at State Fair Park and be available through the end of the year. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday except on Thursdays, when it will be open from 1-7 p.m.