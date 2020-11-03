Yakima Health District officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with one new death.
The county has had 13,099 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 248 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Fifteen people were hospitalized Tuesday and one person was intubated. A total of 12,110 people have recovered.
Yakima County had around 96 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 10-23. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
Mabton hosting flu clinic
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services plans to offer a communitywide immunization and flu clinic for Mabton residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Artz-Fox Elementary School. No one will be turned away based on inability to pay and vaccines for ages 0-18 will be covered by insurance, so attendees should bring their cards.
For more information about the clinic, call Chantel at 509-515-0507.