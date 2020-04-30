Yakima County had 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.
Yakima County now has 1,237 cases and 49 deaths, according to figures from the Yakima Health District as of Thursday afternoon. Confirmed cases have been counted since mid-March, and health officials say many people have recovered.
Twenty-three residents are hospitalized. All but two deaths involve residents with underlying health conditions. That includes those with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The Yakima Health District announced its first two confirmed cases on March 12.
The highest number of new confirmed cases came on April 13 with 79 cases. Yakima Health District officials said Wednesday that the county has been experiencing more of a swell of new cases rather than a sharp peak.
Statewide, there were 14,327 confirmed cases as of Thursday, an increase of 257 cases from the prior day.
— Mai Hoang, Yakima Herald-Republic