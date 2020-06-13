A new state report released Saturday from the governor’s office shows that Yakima County has yet to rein in the spread of coronavirus.
While Western Washington has shown a slight decline in new cases, several counties in Eastern Washington, Yakima County in particular, are showing increases, according to the weekly situational report issued by the state Department of Health.
“Current transmission levels will likely lead to increasingly explosive growth in cases and deaths if not contained, and local prevalence will likely soon exceed the peak reached in King County in late March,” according to the report, which called for additional interventions.
Yakima County reported an additional 133 cases and seven new deaths from the disease Saturday. No new deaths were reported Thursday or Friday.
Researchers highlighted Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties, where coronavirus infection rates showed little, if any, signs of decreasing. And projections show that, unless measures are implemented to slow the disease’s spread, infections and deaths will go up significantly, the report said.
The state Department of Health said efforts may be needed to expand hospital capacity and testing, protect the people at highest risk and increase physical distancing.
“We’re working closely with the governor’s office, local officials and partners to identify additional ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in these regions,” state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said in a statement. “Every single person in our state can and must do their part to help by following public health recommendations.”
The report noted that the data in the report reflected possible increases in transmission on Memorial Day weekend, but not from recent anti-racism and police brutality protests.
Gov. Jay Inslee, a former Selah resident, said the data from Eastern Washington is a “particular concern” for him and public health officials.
“This is not a time to give up on efforts to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Inslee said in a statement. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic that is continuing to infect and kill Washingtonians.”
He renewed calls for using masks when going out in public and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease.
The report said six counties — Yakima, Klickitat, Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Stevens — have not yet reached a peak level of cases.
Yakima Health District has directed residents to wear masks when out in public, relying on public education to ensure compliance. The governor issued an order on June 8 that requires people to wear masks at work. The local health district is partnering with businesses and community groups to provide thousands of free masks in Yakima County.
In Yakima County, the number of new cases increased by 133 since Friday, bringing the total to 5,504. Total deaths are at 110.
The number of people hospitalized remains at 45, eight are intubated and 2,213 people are considered to have recovered from the disease. The health district has been tracking cases since mid-March.
The rate of new infections in the past two weeks is about 638 per 100,000 in Yakima County, well above the 25 per 100,000 required to loosen social distancing rules under state guidelines, according to the state Department of Health.