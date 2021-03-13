No new data on Yakima County coronavirus cases was posted on the Yakima Health District’s website Saturday.
As of 9:15 p.m. Saturday, the site was still displaying data on new cases, deaths and hospitalizations from Friday.
Yakima County had 250.8 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 17-March 2, according to the state Department of Health.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan. Effective March 22, the entire state will enter Phase 3.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
School employees and licensed child care providers were added to 1B Tier 1 last week and are eligible for vaccines, as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.