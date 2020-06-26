New COVID-19 cases topped 200 again on Thursday after two days of fewer than 100 cases, according to the Yakima Health District.
Thursday’s report was 204. It’s the third day this month confirmed cases rose by at least 200, bringing the total to 6,940. The death toll remained at 132.
The county reported 215 new cases June 8, the biggest single-day total of the pandemic. Friday, the number hit 208.
Thursday’s jump in cases followed two days of double-digit figures. The health district reported 72 new cases Tuesday and 68 Wednesday — the two smallest increases in weeks.
As of Thursday evening, 56 people were hospitalized, including 14 on ventilation tubes.
Total recoveries rose to 3,475 the day before Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to make masks mandatory statewide goes into effect. Yakima County businesses must turn people away if they don’t wear face coverings and businesses that don’t follow the order could face fines, judicial action or loss of their license for noncompliance.
Yakima Transit announced Thursday it will also require riders to wear face coverings starting Friday. As with the state order, the city’s announcement makes exceptions for those with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children ages 2 and under, while kids aged 3 to 5 are encouraged but not required to wear masks.