200622-yh-news-testing-6.jpg
Buy Now

FILE — A member of the Washington National Guard checks-in a passenger at a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road in Selah, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Yakima County reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second time in three days for triple digits.

The Yakima Health District reported 7,855 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and a total 146 deaths, an additional four deaths from Saturday’s counts. All four of the newly deceased had underlying health conditions.

New cases Saturday dipped to 75, after jumping to 111 Friday. Before Friday, the county had been in double digits for five straight days.

As of Sunday, 44 people were hospitalized, with nine people intubated. Recovery rates remained flat at 4,286 people.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.