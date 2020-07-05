Yakima County reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second time in three days for triple digits.
The Yakima Health District reported 7,855 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and a total 146 deaths, an additional four deaths from Saturday’s counts. All four of the newly deceased had underlying health conditions.
New cases Saturday dipped to 75, after jumping to 111 Friday. Before Friday, the county had been in double digits for five straight days.
As of Sunday, 44 people were hospitalized, with nine people intubated. Recovery rates remained flat at 4,286 people.