Yakima County's streak of days in new double-digit COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday.
The death toll stayed at 202, according to statistics posted on the Yakima Health District website. That includes 187 who had other health problems.
But cases of COVID-19 increased by 29 to 10,687, the 11th straight day in double-digits.
The last day in the 20s was May 4, when the health district also reported 29 new cases.
Tuesday saw 72 new cases, with 42 Monday and 41 Sunday.
Hospitalizations dropped Wednesday from 29 to 26 and intubations increased from four to five.
The number of people reported as having recovered dropped from Tuesday's total of 8,267 to 8,189, according to health district data. That's because county health officials are using a new formula that calculates "recovered" as those who tested positive for COVID-19 more than 28 days ago and are not deceased.
"The previous formula used for the last few days was calculating recovered as 27 days and not currently hospitalized or deceased," according to a data note on the health district website.
"We have changed the formula because we can no longer individually track current hospitalizations. We will continue to report current hospitalizations in aggregate as is already presented in the table."
Overall trends are positive, health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said. Cases increased by 399 over the same time last week. The week before that, cases were 559 over the previous week, "so we're seeing some improvement in the case counts over the last week," she said.
Health officials have repeatedly said facial coverings are helping. Bravo mentioned a disposable mask distribution event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Naches Valley Elementary School parking lot in Naches.
Counts are based on those who test positive for COVID-19, and each number represents a person, Bravo said in answering questions from the public.
"Even if that individual gets tested multiple times, they get counted only once. They have a unique identifier," she said. "Counts are based on those who actually took the test and tested positive for COVID-19. You're only counted if you take the test and test positive for COVID-19."
Vaccination reminder
With school beginning soon, Yakima Health District officials are reminding students and parents to ensure they're up to date on vaccinations.
Some school districts in Yakima County have already committed to starting the fall semester online, but they still require vaccines to protect students, their families and communities from communicable diseases such as measles and pertussis, Bravo said.
"Now's the perfect time to reach out to your provider to get your child scheduled for any immunizations that they may be missing currently," shesaid.