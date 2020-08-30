Yakima County reported just three new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest number in months.
Since mid-March, Yakima County has had 11,637 cases. No new deaths were reported Sunday, and the total remained at 225. Hospitalization figures also did not change from the previous day; 17 people were hospitalized, with one person intubated.
The county hadn’t seen new cases below 10 since late March, when the total was still in the double digits.
The number of new cases started to rise in May, and the county saw upward of 200 or more new cases during several days in June.
Since then, the number of new cases has started to decline. The number of new cases has remained under 100 since late July and has been below 50 for more than two weeks.
Testing numbers
The latest state numbers show that while Yakima County has reduced testing activity in recent months, the county also has a smaller percentage of tests resulting in a positive COVID-19 result. That’s an indicator that the dropping numbers aren’t the result of a decline in testing.
The state Department of Health revised its testing data to reflect a change in how it tracks activity. Previously, the state measured the number of individuals tested. Now the state has opted to track the total number of tests performed.
Since individuals often test more than once, the new method will give a better gauge of testing activity at a single point of time, Department of Health officials said.
For Aug. 18, the latest day complete data was available, Yakima County’s seven-day testing average was 307. The peak seven-day testing average was 597 on June 11.
According to the state’s risk assessment dashboard, the percentage of positive tests for the period of Aug. 11-17 was 10.1%. It was as high as 26.8% on June 2-8.
Statewide, the positive testing rate for the same period was 4%. State health officials have set a goal of under 2%.