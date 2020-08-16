The Yakima Health District reported 26
new Yakima County cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, one of the lowest single-day totals this summer.
It has now been 22 days since the county topped 100 cases in a day, something that was common as recently as mid-July. The daily average in June was about 150 new cases. Officials have repeatedly cited an increase in mask use as a key factor in the declining daily case numbers.
The new cases reported Sunday bring the county’s total to 11,239 COVID cases. Of those, 9,301 are considered to have recovered.
There were no new deaths reported Sunday, keeping that number at 213 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations were up to 22 countywide, one more than on Saturday. Six of those patients were intubated, the same number as on Saturday.
— Pat Muir