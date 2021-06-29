Hours are changing at the Yakima and Sunnyside COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers this week because of the heat.
The Yakima Health District provided these updates for this week:
• Yakima testing: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, State Fair Park.
• Yakima vaccination: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thursday, State Fair Park. The vaccine center is closed Friday and Saturday.
• Sunnyside testing: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thursday, Sunnyside Community Center.
Reopening and masks
The state is slated to fully reopen Wednesday.
The state’s mask order will remain in effect. People who are not fully vaccinated will still need to wear a face mask in public settings indoors, according to a state Department of Health news release.
No one is required to wear a mask outdoors, under a change to the order. People who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings such as sporting events, fairs and concerts. No one is required to wear a mask during outdoor sports practice or competition, the release said.
Everyone, regardless of vaccine status, will still need to wear a mask in certain settings, such as schools and camps, child care facilities, homeless shelters, public transportation and health care facilities.
“Immunity levels in your social circles determine how likely you are to be exposed to the virus, and we expect to continue seeing outbreaks in communities with lower vaccination rates,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, state secretary of health. “You can help keep your community safe by getting your vaccine and talking to the people you know about getting theirs.”
Cases
The Yakima Health District reported 30 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,772 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 428.
Six people were hospitalized Tuesday, with one intubated.
Yakima County had 88.7 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from June 8-21.