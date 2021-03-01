Sunday and Monday combined for 75 new COVID-19 cases in Yakima County and two new deaths.
Of those, 37 cases were reported Sunday while Monday tallied 38, according to the Yakima Health District’s website.
That brings the county’s total number of cases since mid-March to 27,718, with 381 deaths.
There were 17 people hospitalized Monday with one intubated.
As of Monday, 25,570 have recovered.
Yakima County had 270.8 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 6-19.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.