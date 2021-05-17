The Yakima Health District reported 53 additional coronavirus cases Saturday through Monday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is now 30,868 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 423.
There were 28 cases Saturday, 14 cases Sunday and 11 cases Monday. The Yakima Health District also made an update Monday morning, adding two additional cases for Friday.
Five people were hospitalized Monday, with one intubated.
As of an early update Monday, 29,363 residents had recovered. However, an updated figure was not available Monday evening due to technical difficulties.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the
state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16
population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 57.4% of people over 16 have initiated vaccination as of May 10. In Yakima County, 48.6% of those over 16 have initiated vaccination and 39.5% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 138.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 26 to May 9.