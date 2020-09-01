The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 20 again in Yakima County.
The Yakima Health District reported 17 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total since mid-March to 11,676.
After dipping to 3 Sunday, new cases climbed to 22 Monday. But new cases have stayed below 50 for 17 straight days.
That's a contrast to June and July, when new daily cases frequently topped 100 and exceeded 200 five times.
Prior to Sunday, cases hadn't been in the single digits since March.
One new death was also reported Tuesday, putting the total of those who died specifically due to complications from COVID-19 at 228.
Of those who died, 211 had existing health conditions, according to the health district.
A total of 18 people were hospitalized Tuesday, which is one fewer than Monday. Two were intubated, unchanged from Monday.
Another 67 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total to 10,399. County health officials consider anyone who hasn’t had a positive COVID-19 test for 28 days or more and is not hospitalized as having recovered from the novel coronavirus.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start reopening plan. Last week, state and local health officials allowed more business activity. Indoor restaurant dining at 25% capacity is now allowed; churches can have indoor services at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, along with more people at outdoor services; and fitness classes of five or fewer people can meet outside.