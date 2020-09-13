The Yakima Health District reported just eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
It was the second time in two weeks the county has stayed below 10. On Aug. 30, the health district reported three new cases.
New cases topped the 200 mark several days in June. But a July 11 survey by the health district showed 95% of people were wearing face coverings in public, and COVID-19 numbers started to fall.
The county has stayed below 50 new cases a day since Aug. 15.
Sunday's cases bring the county total to 11,932 since mid-March.
Deaths remained at 231, of whom 214 victims had existing health conditions. No additional patients were hospitalized or intubated.
The health district also reported that an additional 26 people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total up to 10,967 for the county.
Yakima remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” re-opening plan.