Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Yakima County continue to show success, with 41 new cases reported Sunday.
It’s the eighth consecutive day that new cases have remained in double digits countywide, according to the Yakima Health District.
There were no new deaths reported Sunday, and hospitalizations remained at 26 with five patients on respirators.
The new cases bring the total number of infections since mid-March to 10,544. Of those, an estimated 7,997 have recovered, the health district said.
Deaths related to the virus remained at 196 countywide, with 184 having preexisting health conditions.
Daily counts of new cases decreased in Yakima County after Gov. Jay Inslee’s ”No mask, no service” order took effect June 26. The order prohibits businesses from serving anyone not wearing a face covering.
The mask-up efforts came at a time when the county was seeing new cases in triple digits daily, reaching above 200 at times.
— Phil Ferolito