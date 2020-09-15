The Yakima Health District reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county’s total is at 11,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since mid-March. The health district reported no new deaths Tuesday, leaving the count at 231 people.
The number of people hospitalized Tuesday remained at 16 people. Three people were intubated.
A total of 11,015 people have recovered.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed in recent weeks. Gyms and fitness centers were allowed to reopen at limited capacity on Friday.
A distribution of at-home COVID-19 test kits is set from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Yakima Health District office, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap, but that could change because of smoke. A distribution planned Tuesday was called off because of poor health conditions.