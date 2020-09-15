coronavirusweb-4.jpg

FILE — A health care worker holds medical masks in biohazard bins while working at a testing site outside Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

The Yakima Health District reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county’s total is at 11,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since mid-March. The health district reported no new deaths Tuesday, leaving the count at 231 people. 

The number of people hospitalized Tuesday remained at 16 people. Three people were intubated.

A total of 11,015 people have recovered.

Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed in recent weeks. Gyms and fitness centers were allowed to reopen at limited capacity on Friday.

A distribution of at-home COVID-19 test kits is set from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Yakima Health District office, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap, but that could change because of smoke. A distribution planned Tuesday was called off because of poor health conditions. 

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.