COVID-19 cases jump by 131 Thursday

As of Thursday evening, Yakima County reported 4,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. That’s an increase of 131 from Wednesday.

Coronavirus-related deaths remained at 92 Thursday.

A total of 1,523 people have recovered, meaning it's been at least 28 days since they were diagnosed with COVID-19 and they're not hospitalized.