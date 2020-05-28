More mobile testing sites will be available in Yakima County next week to anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations continued to rise Thursday, officials said.
All mobile testing events take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday, according to information posted on the Yakima Valley Emergency Management Facebook page. The testing site time change anticipates above-average temperatures and fewer registrations in the afternoons.
Testing is offered through a partnership with Emergency Management, the Yakima Health District and the Washington National Guard. Call 211 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for an appointment.
"This change will protect the Washington National Guard and Yakima Health District personnel who are in full protective equipment from heat-related illnesses and stress as well as keeping them in good health to be able to manage the testing sites through mid-June as planned," a Thursday email from Emergency Management said.
"This change should not hinder the ability of these teams to perform the 100 tests per site as planned since we have been improving processes to make the system operate more efficiently."
Testing is also set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Valley Mall in Union Gap and at Adams Elementary School at 1309 S. Camas Ave. in Wapato.
Sites scheduled next week:
• Monday: West Valley High School, 9800 Zier Road, Yakima.
• Tuesday: Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road, and East Valley Elementary, 1951 Beaudry Road, Yakima.
• Friday, June 5: Perry Technical Institute, 2011 W. Washington Ave., Yakima; and Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave., Toppenish.
New cases
Yakima County reported 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a total of 3,380. The county remained at 87 COVID-19 deaths. All but four had underlying health conditions.
A total of 45 people are hospitalized and 1,116 people have recovered from having the virus, according to health district data. More than 13,000 tests have been completed.
The increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was just one less than the 129 reported Wednesday, the biggest single-day increase during the pandemic.
Kittitas County
Kittitas County, which moved into Phase 2 of reopening Wednesday, has 83 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 42 are considered recovered, officials said in a Thursday morning email. The majority of the confirmed cases at this time are related to the Twin City Foods outbreak in Ellensburg.
Health District spokeswoman Kasey Knutson said the county closely coordinated with the state Department of Health in reassessing the spread after the outbreak there.
Following the outbreak, the county was able to test about 200 people in three hours. Health officials immediately initiated contact tracers and disease investigations and were able to contact people who tested positive on a daily basis and assure quarantines, she said.
When the county re-opened businesses on Wednesday, people were glad, she said.
“It’s nice to see people happy and smiling today,” she said. “Yes, moving into Phase 2 is what most of the community wanted.”
“But I also think we're going to see some concerns moving forward,” she said.
The county doesn’t want to see an influx of people from other counties, such as Yakima, which is still in Phase 1.
“Yakima County should be following Yakima County restrictions,” she said.
Klickitat County
Klickitat County officials on Thursday applied for a variance to move to Phase 2, based on meeting the new positive case threshold, according to a news release from Michelle Mulrony, public information officer for the Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center.
"Our team has been working on the application for a week in preparation for this notification," the release said. "We anticipate it will take 2-3 days for approval and our hope is that we will be able to move into Phase 2 next week."
A total of 26 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2.
To apply, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity, adequate protective supplies to keep health care workers safe, contact tracing and testing ability.
Yakima County is far from that threshold with an average of 85 new cases a day over the past 14 days.
Gov. Inslee is expected to provide more information about reopening efforts as soon as Friday. The state's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order due to expire Monday.
• Phil Ferolito contributed to this report.