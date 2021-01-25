The Yakima Health District reported 114 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and Monday, with four new deaths.
The number of new daily cases and hospitalizations have dropped over the past week since earlier this month. Twenty-eight people were hospitalized Monday, with two people intubated.
Yakima County has had 25,000 COVID cases since mid-March, with deaths at 342. As of Monday, 19,878 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 968.5 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 2-15.
Yakima County, which is part of the south central region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. The state updates reopening metrics on Friday.
Vaccine update
The state Department of Health reported Monday that 13,500 vaccine doses have been given in Yakima County.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible for vaccinations. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (findyourphasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The Yakima Health District website has an updated list of providers giving vaccinations and how to set up appointments at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state Department of Health is launching four mass vaccination sites this week in the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment. More information is available at www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/MassVaccinationSites.
The state’s allocation will be divided between the new sites, pharmacies and local clinics.
There’s no mass vaccination clinic in Yakima at the moment, but planning is underway. As more vaccine is available, people in Yakima County will be able to get it from a variety of places, similar to COVID-19 testing.