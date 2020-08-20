Gov. Jay Inslee praised Yakima County's recent success Thursday in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Most trends look positive throughout Washington, but Inslee warned the state must stay vigilant and keep improving its numbers. He singled out Yakima County as an example of how communities can benefit from collective action, crediting the mask campaign that began in early July before the statewide mandate took effect.
"It appears to be having success," Inslee said during a news conference. "We really don't have another explanation for this coming down so significantly."
Another 46 newly reported cases on Thursday brought the total to 11,379 and lowered the seven-day average to 38 per day, far fewer than the 150 cases per day reported by the Yakima Health District during the pandemic's peak in June. Daily cases have been under 60 for seven straight days and below 100 for nearly four weeks.
The number of hospitalized patients fell by two to 19 and intubated patients remained at four. No new deaths were reported and the health district added 95 recoveries to raise that total to 9,610.
Inslee said his staff looked for factors other than masks to explain Yakima County's improving numbers, including research into mobility data from cell phones. They found no significant changes other than better mask wearing, which the Yakima Health district said climbed from 35% in late May to 65% in June and finally to 95% by mid-July.
Yakima County still remains well above Washington's statewide rate of 110 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, which Inslee wants to see reduced to 25 cases. The state has also seen its test positivity rate fall to about 4%, compared to the 17% reported in Yakima County last week.
Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman said he'd like to get Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties on even footing when it comes to what's allowed in a modified Phase 1. Wiesman and his staff continue to meet with Yakima officials weekly to discuss what changes can be made safely.
Inslee announced a few modifications for some activities allowed in Phase 2 and 3, such as museum visits, bowling and agritourism. He also kept in place a freeze on counties moving forward to the next phase but said Yakima County could still see some easing of restrictions before reaching Phase 2.
"Definitely as we improve we all get prospects to open up more businesses," Inslee said. "We want to tip our hat to Yakima for what they're doing."