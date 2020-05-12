While the number of new COVID-19 cases plateaus or trends downward in other Washington counties, the numbers keep rising in Yakima County.
Total cases reached 2,025 as of Tuesday according to the Yakima Health District, an increase of 59 since Monday. Four new deaths were reported, raising the total to 67. The number of patients in hospitals remained the same at 25.
The number of people who had recovered from the virus is at 529.
Yakima County has had average of 64.4 new cases a day in May, up from 35 a day at the end of April.
The health district's director of public health partnerships, Lilian Bravo, said the recent increase could be attributed to more community spread. She emphasized the need for people to follow basic safety measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ensuring at least 6 feet of physical distance and staying home when possible.
"If we as a community choose not to follow them, we will continue to see our rates grow exponentially," Bravo said in an email.
Bravo said the health department remains focused on education and plans to begin direct outreach in Lower Valley locations where rates of the virus are rising.
She also confirmed the recent arrival of COVID-19 at Yakima Valley School, meaning the virus has been found at nine of the county's 11 long-term care facilities. The Yakima Valley School is a certified nursing facility in Selah run by the state's Developmental Disabilities Administration.
The other facilities are Good Samaritan, Willow Springs Care, Landmark Care, Garden Village — all in Yakima — as well as Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Parkside in Union Gap, Prestige in Toppenish, Emerald Care in Wapato, and Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Sunnyside. The health district has placed an emphasis on testing staff and residents at the facilities.
A combined 386 people from those facilities have tested positive, along with 310 people in the agriculture and food production industry.
In a telebriefing on Tuesday, the governor's Chief of Staff David Postman said the state plans to release an expansive list of specific guidelines "around growers and workers in terms of housing and other things" this week. State health officer Kathy Lofy noted the state health department's already written several new rules for farmworkers, especially related to housing.
The state's COVID-19 health system response director, Raquel Bono, said tools allow the state to monitor the capacity of Yakima County hospitals. She noted as of Friday, 40 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 10 who were intubated.