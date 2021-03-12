The Yakima Health District reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no additional deaths.
The county has now reported 28,235 cases of COVID-19 since it began counting last March. It has reported 385 COVID-related deaths.
Eight people were hospitalized and one was intubated on Friday. As of Thursday, 26,393 people in Yakima County are considered recovered.
Vaccine update
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery will be transitioning from a regional approach to a county-by-county evaluation process. The governor also announced a new third phase of the Roadmap and a return for in-person spectators for professional and high school sports. Effective March 22, the entire state will enter Phase 3.
Sports guidance will change in Phase 3 to allow in-person spectators at events for the first time in a year. Spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor venues with permanent seating with capacity capped at 25%. The change affects both professional and high school sports, as well as motorsports, rodeos, and other outdoor spectator events. Social distancing and facial covering are still required.
Additionally, the governor announced that starting Wednesday, March 17, everyone in Phase 1B, Tier 2 will be eligible for their COVID vaccine. This includes workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement, among others. Phase 1B, Tier 2 also includes people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high-risk.