Yakima County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with three previously unreported deaths.
The county has had 12,366 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 240 total deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
The three additional deaths reported Friday were from May and June, and were classified by the Yakima County Coroner as coronavirus deaths, according to the Health District's website.
Nine people were hospitalized, and none were intubated.
As of Friday, 11,469 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 89.9 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 8-21. The number is one criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 in a two-week period.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.