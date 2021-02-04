The Yakima Health District reported 110 new coronavirus cases Thursday, along with 28 previously untallied results and three new deaths.
The health district has been adding rapid COVID test results that were not previously accounted for to daily totals this week.
Twenty-four people were hospitalized Thursday, with three people intubated.
As of Thursday, 22,035 people have recovered, with 26,194 total cases since mid-March. The county’s death toll is 352.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. Yakima County had 640 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 12-25.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.